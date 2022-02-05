Parker Throckmorton was named to West Virginia University’s fall 2021 dean’s list. The Peters Township graduate is the son of Jill and Rob Throckmorton of McMurray. He is the grandson of Gary and Carolyn Blackhurt of Washington and Ginger and the late Bob Throckmorton of Washington. Throckmorton is an exercise physiology major.
Jarred Rice was name to Washington & Jefferson College’s fall 2021 dean’s list. The Trinity High School graduate is the son of Lisa and Jason Rice of Washington. He is the grandson of Gerri Franks of Washington and Phyllis and Floyd Phillips of Avella. Rice is an accounting major. He recently accepted a position with Pittsburgh accounting firm Baker Tilly as a tax associate.