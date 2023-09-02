Marryka Beck made the president’s list at West Virginia University. The 2021 Canon McMillan graduate is the daughter of Kate and Orlando Beck of Canonsburg and the granddaughter of Pam Meredith of Carrabelle, Fla., and Kathi Edwards of Hyde Park, Pa. Beck is a business major.
