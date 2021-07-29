Claysville native Shaun O’Hern II, a PA Cyber graduate, was named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at California University of Pennsylvania. He is the son of Michele and Shaun O’Hern of Claysville and the grandson of Mary Ann Andreani of Grindstone. O’Hern is maintaining a 4.0 GPA and is majoring in psychology. He is a member of Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society and National Society of Leadership and Success.
Jarred Rice was named to the spring 2021 Washington & Jefferson College dean’s list. A Trinity High School graduate, Rice is the son of Lisa and Jason Rice of Washington. He is the grandson of Phyllis and Floyd Phillips of Avella and Gerri Franks of Washington. Rice is an accounting major and recently received the Michael P. Rettger award for academic excellence with the top GPA in his class of accounting majors. He also received an internship working with Top 100 accounting firm Schneider Downs in Pittsburgh. Rice has been on the dean’s list every semester since 2018.