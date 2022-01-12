Madison Brooks was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. A graduate of Waynesburg Central High School, she is the daughter of Valerie and Carl Brooks of Waynesburg. She is the granddaughter of Terry and Mary Hendershot of Fairview, W.Va. Brooks is an early childhood education major and is a member of Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education and the women’s track and field Tteam. She earned a 4.0 GPA for the fall semester.
Madison Tournay was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at California University of Pennsylvania. A Burgettstown High School graduate, she is the daughter of Brad Tournay of McDonald and Katie County of Burgettstown and stepdaughter of the late John C. County of Burgettstown. She is the granddaughter of Gary and Barb Stevenson of Burgettstown, Tami and Jeff Goddard of Hickory and Gus and Dana Tournay of McDonald. Tournay is a secondary education major with a concentration in English. She has been on the dean’s list for five consecutive semesters and holds a 4.0 GPA. Tournay is a member of Sigma Kappa sorority - holding a dual role of vice president of communications and operations, and vice president of programming but was recently elected president.
Nathan Brudnock was named to Waynesburg University’s fall 2021 dean’s list. A West Greene High School graduate, he is the son of Ben and Sandy Brudnock of Sycamore. He is a business and healthcare management major.