Stephen Rydzak was a valedictorian of Washington & Jefferson College’s 2021 graduating class. The 2017 Trinity High School alumnus is the son of Joseph and Deborah Rydzak of Washington. He is the grandson of Joan Anderson of Washington. Rydzak graduated Summa Cum Laude with a bachelor of arts degree in business administration with a minor in German and was accepted into Phi Beta Kappa. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for World Series Tournaments, Inc. and has volunteered for the PONY League World Series since 2015. Rydzak is also working in community/economic development for the Mon Valley Alliance.
Jarrett McCracken graduated from Washington & Jefferson College Summa Cum Laude with a degree in psychology and philosophy. The 2016 McGuffey alumnus is the son of John and Patti McCracken of Washington. He was a member of Psi Chi psychology honor society and Phi Sigma Tau philosophy honor society. McCracken received the Robert Lloyd Mitchell Prize in Ancient Greek Philosophy and the Edward Moffat Weyer Prize in philosophy. He was a Prez2Prez peer counselor and was vice president of the Active Mind Club.