Trinity High School alumnus Andrew H. Gomez graduated summa cum laude as a Sobey Scholar from Kettering University with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering. Gomez was the student speaker for the 2021 graduation ceremony. He was president of the Michigan Epsilon-A chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon and was an engineering assistant for FEV North America Inc. Gomez is now working for U.S. Army CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center on the Powertrain Electrification team in Michigan. Gomez is the son of Frank A. Gomez and Tracy Eisenman of Washington and grandson of Frank and Susanne Gomez of Canonsburg.
