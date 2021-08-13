Trinity High School alumnus Stephen Day III graduated cum laude from Pennsylvania State University’s Smeal College of Business with a bachelor’s degree in supply chain and information systems and a minor in real estate financial analysis. Day held internships with The DuPont Chemical Company and The Boeing Company. He was vice president of the University’s Club Cross Country team, where he helped raise nearly $300,000 for THON over 4 years. He was recently awarded a scholarship to further his education at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in its supply chain MBA program. Day started his career in Lockheed Martin’s three-year Operations Leadership Development program at the company’s Middle River Campus in northeast Baltimore, Md., in early July. Day is the son of Lori and Stephen Day Jr. and brother of Matthew and Tyler. He is the grandson of Peggy and Stephen Day Sr. and C.J. “Skip” and Elaine D’Alesio Jr.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In