Madison Tournay made the dean’s list at PennWest California. The 2019 Burgettstown High School graduate is the daughter of Katie County, of Burgettstown, and Brad Tournay, of McDonald. She is also the stepdaughter of the late John County. of Burgettstown She is the granddaughter of Gary and Barb Stevenson, of Burgettstown, Tami and Jeff Goddard, of McDonald and Gus and Dana Tournay, of McDonald. Tournay is a secondary education major with a concentration in English. She is president of the Sigma Kappa sorority and holds a 4.0 GPA.
Nathan Brudnock made the dean’s list at Waynesburg University. The 2019 West Greene graduate is the son of Sandy and Ben Brudnock, of Sycamore. Brudnock is majoring in business healthcare management and is a member of the Sigma Beta Delta Business Honor Society.
