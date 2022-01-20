Elizabeth Shaffer was named to the fall 2021 dean’s list at California University of Pennsylvania. A Trinity High School graduate, she is the daughter of John and Christine Shaffer of Washington. Shaffer is the granddaughter of Ron and Pennie Foil of Washington PA and Tom and the late Betty Shaffer of Houston. She is a special education major.
