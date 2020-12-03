The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a check for $1,000 to the Guardian Angels Medical Service Dog Program, which works through their incredible dogs to make a difference in the lives of those struggling with a variety of disorders including: PTSD, traumatic brain injury, seizure disorders, mobility issues and more. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 17th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are Rodney Bush; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Anthony Accamando Jr.; Rick Cross; and Kevin Bonus.