The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a check for $1,000 to Honor Flight Pittsburgh. This program recognizes veterans for their sacrifices and achievements by transporting them via deluxe motor coach to Washington D.C. to visit those memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 17th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are Mark Harmon; Dave Richards, ride chairman; Kevin Bonus; Beth Reuschel, Honor Flight; Rick Cross; and Bob Kunkle, Honor Flight.