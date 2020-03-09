Clearview Federal Credit Union has donated $2,000 to Fort Cherry High School to save its annual prom night after a local event venue, scheduled to host the formal dance, closed unexpectedly. In addition to funds raised by the local community, the donation from Clearview helped the junior and senior classes at Fort Cherry secure a new venue for the big dance. The check was presented by Clearview’s CEO, Ron Celaschi, and his staff to Fort Cherry’s principal, prom sponsor and prom committee.
“We appreciate the support we received from Clearview and the community to help our kids create a magnificent prom. We look forward to the evening and the future for our kids,” said Dr. Trisha Craig, principal of Fort Cherry High School.
Prom sponsor and Spanish teacher Victoria Smith said she was in awe of how the community came together to help the students.
“Without the support of organizations like Clearview we could have never made this happen,” she said.