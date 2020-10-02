Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will sell Italian hoagies that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13, at the fire hall, 154 Main St. Those who place an order are asked to call Barb at 724-663-7353 by the deadline Oct. 8.
Claysville VFD Auxiliary sells hoagies
Tags
Barbara Miller
Staff Writer
Staff Writer Barbara S. Miller is a graduate of Washington & Jefferson College. She covers Washington County government, courts and general assignments.
