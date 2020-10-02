Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will sell Italian hoagies that can be picked up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 13, at the fire hall, 154 Main St. Those who place an order are asked to call Barb at 724-663-7353 by the deadline Oct. 8.  

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription