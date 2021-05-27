Claysville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary is selling Italian hoagies for $5 each. Order deadline is June 2. To order, call Sandy at 724-663-4387. Orders will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8 at the fire hall, 154 Main St., Claysville.

