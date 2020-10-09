Catherine Sloane was recently crowned Mrs. Pennsylvania American. She will be traveling to Las Vegas to compete for the title of Mrs. American in January. Her platform called Blossom Within focuses on opening communication and breaking stigma around mental illness. Sloane, a McGuffey graduate and Claysville resident, is involved with organizations like the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention as well as Mental Health America. She is also a California University of Pennsylvania graduate where she obtained a bachelors degree in business.
