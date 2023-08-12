Immaculate Conception High School Class of 1978 is holding its 45-year class reunion on Sept. 9 at Washington Park. Graduates of 1978 and any classmates from the class of 1979 who would like to attend may call or text 850-819-2367 for more information.
McGuffey High School Class of 1973 is holding its 50-year reunion Sept. 8 and 9 at Lone Pine Country Club. Any classmates who did not receive an invitation and any friends of the class who would like to attend may call or text 724-986-6758 or 724-678-2064. The class is looking for the following classmates: Diana Davis, Mary Jane Horner, Sandy Lee Thompson, Janet Marie Weise, Martha Ruth Miller and John Coulson Stein.
