McGuffey High School Class of 1973 is holding its 50-year reunion Sept. 8 and 9 at Lone Pine Country Club. Any classmates who did not receive an invitation and any friends of the class who would like to attend may call or text 724-986-6758 or 724-678-2064. The class is looking for the following classmates: Diana Davis, Mary Jane Horner, Sandy Lee Thompson, Janet Marie Weise, Martha Ruth Miller and John Coulson Stein.
