20211119_com_Washington City Mission.jpg

Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons recently presented a check for $1,000 to Washington City Mission. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the lodge and the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club Chapter 16. Pictured, from left, are Doug Bush; Kevin Bonus; Leah Dietrich; Eric Briggs; Fran Suppok, secretary/treasurer Chapter 16; and Rick Cross.

