“Everyone should come to City Mission’s Sweet Sunday Dessert Festival, because it’s a wonderful, fun, exciting event, and something is happening every minute,” said Dr. Sally Mounts, City Mission’s Chief Development Officer.
The Washington City Mission will host the 26th Annual Sweet Sunday event from noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 23 at Hilton Garden Inn at Southpointe.
Last year’s event drew more than 2,300 guests and featured 22 dessert vendors, hours of live entertainment, a photo booth, and fun children’s activities. Every dollar raised was used to support the work of the City Mission.
“A homeless man, woman, child, or veteran will be helped by every dollar you spend,” said Sally Mounts, the mission’s chief development officer.
“My favorite thing about Sweet Sunday is watching the community come together so selflessly to support City Mission. I’m always amazed at how generous our sponsors, dessert vendors, entertainers, volunteers and guests are.”
New features this year include a “Sweet Spot Scavenger Hunt” for kids and families and a “Golden Ticket” give-away. The Wreath of Wealth is back again as well as the café, where guests can purchase non-dessert foods such as chips and hot dogs. The celebrity judges of the dessert competition will be local first responders.
Tickets are $5 to get in the door. You can also purchase $1, $5, $10, and $20 punch cards, which allow guests to sample desserts from vendors.
Visit www.citymission.org for more details or call at 724-222-8530.