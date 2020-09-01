City Mission held is third annual Golf Outing, presented by Sunny Days In-Home Care, Aug. 24 at Southpointe Golf Club in Canonsburg. 108 golfers teed up at the annual event, which benefits the life-changing programs and services at City Mission, a Christ-centered homeless and rehabilitative shelter providing housing and services for men, women, children and veterans in need.
“A heart felt thank you goes out to our event sponsors and all those who came out to support the City Mission during these challenging times,” said Dean Gartland, president/CEO of City Mission. “The Southpointe Golf Club staff along with the City Mission staff did a great job in making everyone feel safe which enabled everyone to enjoy a great day of golf.”
Originally scheduled in May, City Mission moved the event to August.