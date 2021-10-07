Wayne Heckman, Washington City Mission manager of clinical services, has been training for the Detroit Free Press Marathon, which is scheduled to be run Oct. 17.
“Nobody runs a marathon without a good reason, because it’s 26.2 miles, and who would do that,” said Heckman who is raising funds to benefit the City Mission as part of his race experience.
Heckman has been a runner since he was a kid and has completed seven full marathons.
“I like to run marathons, because it’s a way to test myself and push the boundaries of my physical fitness, and it also brings peace to my mind,” he said.
Last year, Heckman ran a virtual marathon and raised more than $1,000 to support City Mission. He mapped out his own route starting and ending at the Mission, and his co-workers ran water stations for him all the way out to Canonsburg and back.
This year, the Pittsburgh Marathon was again run virtually, so Heckman said he decided to run in the Detroit marathon, which will be run in person. He completed the Detroit marathon once before and is excited for the opportunity to go back.
He is also excited for the opportunity to fundraise for City Mission, a cause that is near and dear to his heart.
“City Mission does really important work,” he said. “A lot of times, when people come to the Mission, this is the last place. They’re at the end of their rope. They have nowhere else to go. And City Mission provides them not only with food, housing and clothing but also with educational opportunities, employment opportunities, 12-step recovery training, spiritual training and all different types of training and skills to help them be able to leave here successfully and then not end up back here again.”
“When someone gives to City Mission, it’s really going to people who are in the most need,” he added. “I promise you that your donations will go to a good cause and really make a difference in people’s lives.”
To support Heckman’s fundraising effort, visit https://bit.ly/2W4YpQu.