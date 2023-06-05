A popular fundraiser for Citizens Library returns this month after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 virus.
The library’s “Summer Sampler,” which features local wineries, distilleries, restaurants and music, begins inside the library at 5:30 p.m. June 16.
Those attending will be able to sample drinks, eat heavy appetizers and listen to music by jazz guitarist Dan Baker for three hours.
Proceeds from the event allow the library to provide programs for all ages at no cost.
Kathy Pienkowski, authorizations manager and director of programming for the library, said the Summer Sampler began 15 years ago and was held each spring until the pandemic. There was always hope that it would be back.
COVID led to the closing of the library’s lower level. The children’s library and used book store, CitiBooks, operated by Friends of Citizens Library, were moved upstairs. They will be open during the event. Tina Calabro and genealogist Donna Edwards-Jordan will be available to chat about the library’s history center.
Those participating include wineries Silver Mark Cellars of Canonsburg, JD Cellars of Eighty Four; distilleries Quantum Spirits from Carnegie, Red Pump Spirits from Washington and different beers from Mondays Brewing Co, McMurray. Angelo’s Restaurant will provide catering.
There will be a 50-50 drawing and basket auction items provided by local businesses, including floral shops, restaurants, Washington & Jefferson College, the Olivia Scott Foundation and a local artist.
The sampler was originally planned to catch the after-work crowd for a few hours, so Pienkowski also refers to it as a “friend-raiser.” Several of the vendors and businesses and musician Baker have supported the Summer Sampler since it began in recognition of the the library’s services.
“All the programming we do through the year is free but comes as a cost to us,” Pienkowski explained.
Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 at the door and include a wine or beer glass. People may purchase advanced tickets at the library or on their website.
The library will close at noon that day to prepare for the event. For more information, call 724-222-2400, ext.222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.