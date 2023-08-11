Two programs on the arts – music and dance – will be hosted by Citizens Library on Wednesday, Aug. 16.
The first, a Lunch Time Concert, set for noon, will feature John McCarthy on viola with soprano Rosemary Pavlovsky, and pianist Janet Stivanson.
They will perform music by Jules Massenet, Irish Folk songs and “My Boy Jack,” written by Pittsburgh composer George Pearsall and first performed this May.
The concert is being sponsored by Friends of Citizens Library.
Vocalist Pavlovsky has been featured with such groups as the Pittsburgh Savoyards and the Crittenden Opera Studio in Washington, D.C.
Stivanson is a graduate of Carnegie Tech and serves as organist and choir director at South Street United Methodist Church in Pittsburgh.
McCarthy has played at the Benedum Center, Moscow Festival Ballet, and Vienna New Year’s tour orchestra.
All three are associated with the Tuesday Musical Club, which was formed in 1889 and continues to provide music for communities in Southwestern Pennsylvania.
Also that day, at 5 p.m., author and dancer Anna Harsh will explore her Italian heritage through authentic Italian dances. Founder and director of the Allegro Dance Company, Harsh fears these traditional dances could disappear if they are not shared.
Her talk will include brief demonstrations of the dances with an opportunity for the audience to interact with music while seated.
Harsh has traveled extensively throughout Italy to study dances from various regions. Her talk provides more interesting pieces of certain movements such as the frenzied Tarantella dance, which was used as a means of sweating out poison from a spider bite.
Harsh, who lives in Washington, has written the book, “La Danza” and, more recently, “The Italian Dance Quest.” She is also a certified Pilates and yoga instructor.
Her books will be available for purchase.
Citizens Library is located at 55 S. College St. in Washington. For more information call 724-222-2400 or go to www.citlib.org.
