Over 618,000 soldiers died in our nation’s Civil War, but due to unsanitary medical conditions the majority of them died from disease than were killed in action.
How surgery and anesthesia were used during the Civil War is a topic of an upcoming talk presented by two medical personnel and Gettysburg battlefield guides, hosted by Citizens Library & District Center.
The talk will be held at the Washington library at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 8.
Included will be a discussion on Dr. Jonathan Letterman, a Canonsburg resident who was known for saving thousands of soldiers who would have otherwise died on the battlefield. Letterman became known as the Father of Modern Battlefield Medicine for his important role in saving soldiers for the Union side.
Speaking will be Richard Schroeder and Francis P. Feyock, both Licensed Battlefield Guides at the Gettysburg National Military Park.
An honors graduate of the University of Notre Dame and Northwestern University Medical School, Schroeder’s interests include medical care in the Civil War, and he provides specialty tours of such care at the battlefield.
Feyock is a retired certified registered nurse anesthetist with a degrees in health care and business and a masters in strategic leadership and organization change. He is the owner of 763 Leaderships Group, adjunct faculty for the Lincoln Leadership Institute at Gettysburg and presents a weekly virtual Gettysburg program.
Their talk is presented by the library in conjunction with Funburger Tours, which is planning a motor coach day trip to the Gettysburg battlefield.
For more information on the talk, call the library at 724-222-2400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.