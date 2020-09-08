After a nearly yearlong national search, Yvonne Gayle has been appointed director of children, youth and family ministries at The Church of The Covenant in Washington.
Gayle will assume her position Sept. 20 on “Rally Day” when Sunday school will reopen.
“I love to watch kids adopt a passion for Christianity through many different experiences,” she said. “I want kids to discover their own unique relationships with God and build a foundation of faith. My goal is always discipleship, however, fun is a necessity and we will have plenty of it.”
Gayle brings to her new position more than 25 years of ministry experience. She holds a youth ministry certification from Point Loma Nazarene University, San Diego, Calif.