Do you have items you would like to sell at a yard sale, but don’t have the space to hold one at your apartment or home? Fourth Presbyterian Church, 1000 Jefferson Ave., Washington, is hosting a Community Yard Sale on Saturday, Aug. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Participants must reserve a table ahead of time for a $15 fee. To reserve a table, call the church at 724-503-4687 and pay the appropriate fees by Wednesday, July 26. Unsold items must be taken home by the seller. The church’s Family Center will provide the space and the church will promote the sale to the community. Space is limited: Only 15 six-foot tables are available to rent.
