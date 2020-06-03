The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 44,200 pounds of nonperishable food May 28 to Greater Washington County Food Bank.
The donation was valued at $41,000 and the items filled a tractor trailer with 24 pallets. The delivery included items such as flour, sugar, beans, macaroni, spaghetti, powdered milk, canola oil, soups, fruits and vegetables, beef stew, chili, pork and beans, and beef chunks.
Representatives from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints including president David Bayles, stake president; president Jefferie Miracle, first councilor; and sister Melanie Steffey, Relief Society president; presented the donation to food bank and Washington County officials.
Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughn expressed her gratitude to church leadership for its donation and said it would help many county residents.
Greaters Washington County Food Bank executive director Connie Burd; systems and warehouse operations manager Peggy Grimes and marketing employess Justin MacAtee were on hand to accept the donation.
Grimes said requests for food to the food bank have been up 150% since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the donation will cover the food bank’s needs for six weeks.