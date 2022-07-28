Trinity Church, 550 S. Main St., Washington, will distribute free school supplies from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Supplies will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, and students must be present to receive supplies. If your child is unable to attend, call to set up an appointment for you and your child to receive supplies.
For information, call Trinity Church at 724-222-0740.
Our current commenting system, The World Table, is shutting down effective July 31. Ahead of then, we'll be transitioning to a new commenting system that will only require your subscriber credentials to log in. We'll be testing and deploying this new system in the coming days. Please email webmaster@observer-reporter.com or call 724-222-2200 ext. 2421 with any questions or concerns. Thanks for reading and commenting!