Christmas tree

The annual “Thank You For Your Service” Christmas Tree is now on display at Washington Crown Center. Kids Excel With Pets Inc., an area nonprofit that raises funds to be used towards spaying and neutering dogs and cats, sponsored the Christmas Tree this year. All items and proceeds collected during this project period will go directly toward wishing U.S. troops serving overseas a Merry Christmas from Washington. All items will be sanitized before shipping. For anyone wishing to make monetary donations, mail checks to Kids Excel With Pets Inc., or KEWP INC, P.O. Box 1461, Washington, PA 15301.

