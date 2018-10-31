The 31st Annual Christmas in the Village Craft Festival will be held in Eldersville from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Stroll through a quaint village and visit more than 60 crafters in various locations. This year’s theme this year is “Winter Wonderland.”
A handcrafted Welcome House is centrally located in the village on Cedar Grove Road, where directories will be available providing specific locations for crafters and food. Every location is designated by a number sign on the directory. The free holiday event encompasses Fire Road, Cedar Grove Road, Eldersville Road and Church Road.
Food will be served in three different locations – the Jefferson Township Fire Hall, Eldersville United Methodist Church and at the village school, provided by Cornerstone Mennonite Church. These locations will also host many crafters.
The festivities begin at 7 p.m. Thursday with an Opening Light-Up Night Service at Eldersville United Methodist Church. Following the service, lighting of the village snowflake lights will take place.
On Saturday, a festival highlight is Breakfast with Santa, held at the Jefferson Township Fire Hall at 8:30 a.m. For tickets, call Paulette Mermon at 724-587-3832. The Christmas in the Village parade begins at noon, featuring marching bands, Scouts, fire trucks, dancers, floats, Santa and the handcrafted Village Express Train. Following the parade, Eldersville United Methodist Church will host a Chili Cook-Off. Retro Red will perform a variety show there in the afternoon.
Free parking, including handicap-accessible, is available at the fire hall, Methodist Church and behind the grade school.