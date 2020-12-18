The Washington Area Humane Society is hosting a “Virtual Cat Tails” program during which children can read to cats via a video call.
Laura Fine, the program coordinator, said the event used to be a “hands-on” reading program that took place at the shelter, but they’ve since modified it.
“We waited a bit in hopes we would be able to re-open the program,” Fine said in an email. “When the COVID-19 numbers started to drastically rise again, we knew we should move forward with going virtual.”
Now, from 1 to 5 p.m. Mondays, parents can sign their children up for a time slot to read to cats. Just before their reading session, parents will receive a Zoom link to join the virtual meeting. Fine said the reader and cat or kitten are introduced and an iPad is placed inside the “cat condo.”
“Children can read a story from the comfort of their own home, while the shelter cats lay in bed and listen,” Fine said in the email. “Some of the cats like to get up and sniff the iPad, others like to sit and listen. This program provides enrichment for our cats, a chance for our regular readers to still be involved, and a fun way for kids to practice their reading skills while taking a break from online learning.”