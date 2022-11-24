1 32-ounce package frozen shredded potatoes
1 32-ounce package frozen shredded potatoes
6 chicken breast halves
1/2 cup butter, melted
1 can cream of chicken soup
12 ounces shredded cheddar cheese
1 teaspoon salt
1 8-ounce sour cream and onion, to taste (optional)
Topping
2 cups corn flakes
1/2 cup melted butter
Directions
Spread shredded potatoes in bottom of greased 13x9 baking dish. Place chicken on potatoes. Combine all other ingredients except topping; pour over chicken.
Mix corn flakes and butter; spread on top. Bake at 350° for 45 minutes, uncovered.
Melinda Huffman
Jefferson
