Chartiers Lodge 297 presented its annual charity night Feb. 10, where the organization gave give back to community organizations and charities.
The following received donations from Chartiers Lodge 297 Charity Fund: Canonsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Canonsburg Senior Citizens Center, Meals on Wheels, Washington City Mission, Washington County Food Bank, Shriners Hospital, Avis Moore Women’s Shelter, Masonic Village of Sewickley, Boy Scouts of America, Autism Open and Chartiers Township Volunteer Fire Department.