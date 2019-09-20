Chartiers-Houston Homecoming Court

Chartiers-Houston High School will celebrate its annual Fall Festival Oct. 4, 2019 during the football game against Monessen. Five seniors have been selected to serve on the 2019 Fall Festival court. Members of the court are, from left, Carly Whitfield, daughter of Steve and Nicole Whitfield; Karlyn Bayer, daughter of Tom and Judy Bayer; Jenna Reilly daughter of Jim and Jan Hull; Sarah Greene, daughter of Donald and Kelly Greene; Jalyn Shober, daughter of Dean and Jodi Shober. Pregame ceremonies will begin at 6:40 p.m. to honor the court and their parents. The homecoming queen will be crowned during halftime.
