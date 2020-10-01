Chartiers-Houston High School will celebrate its annual Fall Festival Oct. 9, during the football game against Frazier. Six seniors have been selected to serve on the 2020 Fall Festival Court. Members of the court are, from left, Hannah Miller, daughter of Michael Arbitis and Kristen Miller; Victoria Mobley, daughter of Anton and Emma Mobley; Rylie Stopperich, daughter of Bryan and Lori Stopperich; Eve DeGiovanni, daughter of Art and Wendy DeGiovanni; Catlin Lassige, daughter of Dave and Karen Lassige; Sarah Sirakos, daughter of Scott and Jennifer Sirakos. Pre-game ceremonies will begin at 6:40 P.M. to honor the court and their parents. The Queen will be crowned during half time.
Latest News
Reader Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 1
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 3
-
Oct 3