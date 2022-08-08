Charleroi Area Middle School will hold its new student and sixth-grade orientation program on Aug. 23 from 9 to 11 a.m. in the auditorium.
Students will have the opportunity to familiarize themselves with the school and classmates for the upcoming school year.
Steven Shields, principal, invites all middle school parents to join the beginning portion of the orientation to learn more about the school and ask questions.
