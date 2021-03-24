20210324_com_ribbon cutting.jpg

Courtesy of Greene County Chamber of Commerce

Greene County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for Michael’s Hair Studio, which is located in the Greene Plaza in Waynesburg. From left, are Mike Belding, chair, Greene County commissioners; Betsy Rohanna-McClure, Greene County commissioner; Eric Cowden, state Sen. Camera Bartolotta’s office; Mary Hice; Michael Hice, owner; Cheryl Shine, stylist; Nate Regotti, state Rep. Pam Snyder’s office; Jeanine Henry, Greene County Chamber of Commerce and Waynesburg Prosperous & Beautiful; Blair Zimmerman, Greene County commissioner.

