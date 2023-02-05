Challah bread recipe, courtesy Chabad of the South Hills
Ingredients
1 package yeast
1 tsp. sugar
1 cup warm water
1/3 cup sugar
1 tsp. salt
1 egg
1/3 cup oil
4 cups flour
Directions
1. Dissolve yeast, teaspoon of sugar and warm water in a bowl. Let rest until bubbles form on top.
2. In a mixing bowl, add 1/3 cup sugar, salt, egg, oil and yeast mixture. Mix well.
3. Gradually add flour, about one cup at a time, kneading it in as you go.
4. Knead dough for about 10 minutes, or until the dough bounces back when you touch it lightly.
5. Cover. Let rise for 30 to 60 minutes.
6. If the conditions for reciting the blessing are met, recite blessing.
7. Shape your loaves. If you have time, let dough rise again for another 30 to 60 minutes.
8. Brush loaves with egg wash. Top with toppings of your choice.
9. Bake loaves at 350° for 35-40 minutes, until loaves are golden and sound hollow when tapped.
Recipe yields approximately two loaves
