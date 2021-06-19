The Community Foundation of Greene County recently distributed 37 scholarship awards totaling $125,000 to students throughout Greene County school districts and area adult learners.
The scholarships awarded were as follows:
Aaron Anthony Haywood Scholarship: One award of $1,000 was given from this fund to:
- Anna Havrilesko, Waynesburg Central High School, who will study aerospace engineering at Pennsylvania State University, Behrend.
American Legion and Sons of the American Legion Mt. Morris Post 992 Scholarship: Two awards of $2,000 each were given from this fund to:
- Morgan Barnes, Waynesburg Central High School, who will study computer aided design at Pittsburgh Technical College;
- Tyler Switalski, Waynesburg Central High School, who will study business administration at Gardner-Webb University.
Army Specialist Gregory A. Cox Memorial Scholarship: One award of $2,000 was given from this fund to:
- Emily Halbert, Mapletown High School, who will study criminal justice at Waynesburg University.
Daniel Davis Well-Rounded Student Scholarship: One award of $1,000 was given from this new scholarship fund to:
- Erin Fitch, Waynesburg Central High School, who will study biology at Bucknell University.
Darlene Phillips Memorial Scholarship: One award of $1,500 was given from this fund to:
- Madison Blaker, Mapletown High School, who will study early childhood and special education at Waynesburg University.
Dove Award Scholarship: One award of $3,000 over two years, was given from this fund to:
- Kallie Miller, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will attend the California University of Pennsylvania.
Enstrom Family Scholarship: Two awards of $1,000 each were given from this fund. The recipients are:
- Bryce Bedilion, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will study nursing at Waynesburg University;
- Kallie Miller, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will attend California University of Pennsylvania.
The EQT Scholarship: provided two scholarship awards:
- Gavin Pratt, Carmichaels Area High School, received a $1,000 scholarship to study engineering at Seton Hill University;
- Rowan Barto, Waynesburg Central High School, received a four year scholarship valued at up to $72,000, $18,000 per year, to study mechanical engineering at West Virginia University.
Evelyn Minor Scholarship: Two awards in the amounts of $1,000 each were given from this fund to the two valedictorians of the Mapletown High School graduating class. The recipients are:
- Danielle Dewitt, Mapletown High School;
- Briell Price, Mapletown High School.
George L. Misher and Anne Misher Scholarship: One award of $2,000 over two years was given from this fund to:
- Katie Ruscitti, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will study pre-medicine at Waynesburg University.
Gregory and Mary Lou Niverth Scholarship: One award of $1,000 was given from this fund to:
- Katie Ruscitti, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will study pre-medicine at Waynesburg University.
HVM Arts Scholarship: One award of $1,000 was given for the first time from this new fund to:
- Trenton Antill, Mapletown High School, who will study commercial music technology at California University of Pennsylvania.
Jack Dulaney Memorial Scholarship: One award of $4,000 over four years was given to:
- Gabriel McConville, Waynesburg Central High School, who will study psychology at Seton Hill University.
Jesse Benson Finnegan Scholarship: One award of $1,000 was given from this fund to:
- Bryce Bedilion, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will study nursing at Waynesburg University.
Michelle Anderson Memorial Scholarship: Three awards of $1,000 each were given from this fund to:
- Alexandria VanDyne, West Greene High School, who will study occupational therapy at West Virginia University;
- Krysten DeBolt, West Greene High School, who will study nursing at Waynesburg University;
- Hailey McMillen, Carmichaels Area High School, who will study biology at the University of Pittsburgh.
R. A. and Janet Matteucci Family Scholarship: Two awards of $1,000 each were given from this fund. The recipients are:
- Bryce Bedilion, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will study nursing at Waynesburg University;
- Gabriel Schmidt, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will study computer programing at the University of Pittsburgh.
Robert Scott Scholarship: One award of $1,000 was given from this fund to:
- Christian Mori, Carmichaels Are High School, who will study math at Waynesburg University.
Rocky Doman Memorial Scholarship: Three awards of $1,000 each were given from this fund to:
- Bryce Bedilion, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will study nursing at Waynesburg University;
- Elizabeth Brudnock, West Greene High School, who will study business administration at California University of Pennsylvania;
- Gabriel McConville, Waynesburg Central, who will study psychology at Seton Hill University.
The Russell A. Guthrie Memorial Scholarship: One award of $500 was given to:
- Abigail Ankrom, Jefferson-Morgan High School, who will study nursing at Waynesburg University.
Thelma J. Szarell Scholarship: One award of $2,000 was given from this fund to the third ranked student at West Greene High School. The recipient is:
- Morgan Mooney, West Greene High School.
Thelma S. Hoge Scholarship: Two awards of $2,000 each were given from this fund. The recipients are:
- Krysten DeBolt, West Greene High School, who will study nursing at Waynesburg University;
- Elizabeth Brudnock, West Greene High School, who will study business administration at California University of Pennsylvania.
Victor and Anna Mae Wancheck Beghini Scholarship: Two awards of $3,000 each were given from this fund to:
- Makenzie Cree, formerly of Mapletown High School, is entering her fourth year of studying biology at California University of Pennsylvania;
- Hannah Dusenberry, formerly of Mapletown High School, who is entering her third year of studying biology at the University of Pittsburgh.
Walter Samek II Memorial Scholarship: One award of $500 was given from this fund to:
- Christian Mori, Carmichaels Area High School, who will study math at Waynesburg University.
William and Shirley Hanley Memorial Scholarship: Two awards of $1,000 each were given from to.
- Ethan Wilczynski, Carmichaels Area High School, who will study environmental science at Bethany College;
- Emily Halbert, Mapletown High School, who will study criminal justice at Waynesburg University.
Stealth Scholarship for adult learners: One award of $2,500 was given from this fund to
Nicole Rafitz to study nursing at Fairmont State University.