The Community Foundation of Greene County (CFGC) recently celebrated local philanthropy with a dinner at Valley View Farm Venue near Waynesburg.
To start off the event, CFGC Board Chairman Jeff McCracken thanked everyone who attended the 19th annual dinner to recognize and acknowledge the outstanding efforts of those who are helping to build philanthropy in Greene County. He recognized some special community leaders who were among the attendees: state Rep. Pam Snyder, D-Fayette/Greene/Washington, Blair Zimmerman, chairman of Greene County Board of Commissioner and Greene County commissioners Dave Coder and Archie Trader.
CFGC Board Vice-Chairwoman Kim Grimes recognized the philanthropy of many individuals, families and businesses by announcing the Legacy Awards, celebrating those who have made cumulative gifts of more than $1,000 annually during the past year.
The Legacy awardees attending the dinner who received a certificate plaque recognizing their support were:
Lucy and Doug Corwin;
Dr. Morris Harper;
Doug and Kathy Lee;
Jeff and Dr. Helen McCracken;
John and Cassie Menhart;
ACTS of Greene County;
Baily Insurance;
Community Bank;
Chevron Fund of the Community Foundation of Fayette County;
Chevron;
Empty Bowls of Greene County;
EQT Corporation;
EQT Foundation;
Finnegan Gas Corporation;
First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Greene County;
Rotary Club of Waynesburg;
Additional donors received recognition during the evening, and on behalf of CFGC, Mr. McCracken extended a “Thank you” to all that made contributions.
CFGC Executive Director Bettie Stammerjohn announced the recipients of the Foundation’s Bridge Society Award, which was established in 2008 to recognize professional advisors such as attorneys, financial planners, accountants, bankers and insurance agents who have helped clients achieve their charitable goals through gifts to the Community Foundation. Annual membership in the Bridge Society is granted to professional advisers who have referred or assisted in educating clients, which resulted in a gift of any size to the Community Foundation in any given year. This award is recognized with an engraved plaque.
The 2019 Bridge Society award recipients were:
Andrew Corfont, Community Bank;
Kirk King, Esq., King Law Office;
Timothy Logan, Esq., Logan Law Office;
Thomas G. Milinovich, Milinovich & Company;
Courtney Schroyer, First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Greene County;
Sheila Stewart, First National Bank of Pennsylvania;
Judi Tanner, First Federal Savings & Loan Association of Greene County.
EQT Foundation received special recognition through the Lifetime Impact Award. Through EQT’s funding, in Greene County. Five of those were one-year $1,000 scholarships, while the sixth scholarship was an award of up to $18,000 per year for up to four years of college. This commitment to the bettering of our community is especially deserving of this award. Their generosity and dedication to helping students of Greene County succeed in their pursuit of education will continue to have an impact for years to come.
The Community Foundation of Greene County – a private, nonprofit organization founded in 2000 – is the central philanthropic vehicle in Greene County for donations of various types and sizes. CFGC currently manages nearly $5 million in assets through more than 75 different endowed and restricted funds.