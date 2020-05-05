Central Greene School District will be distributing and collecting registration packets for kindergarten and first grade-eligible students for the 2020-2021 school year.
Registration packets are available at:
Waynesburg Central Elementary School main office, available upon request at packet pick-up/drop-off, available to print from website www.cgsd.org.
Central Greene’s policy states that any child who will be 5 years of age before June 1 may attend kindergarten. Any child who will be 6 years of age before the same date may attend first grade.
A child who now is attending kindergarten already is registered for first grade and need not register again.
It is important to register your child for kindergarten or first grade even if you are not certain at this point that you will be sending you child to school.
Please bring proof of birth (birth certificate, notarized copy of birth certificate, baptismal certificate, copy of baptism if notarized or duly certified and showing date of birth, notarized statement from the parents or another relative indication the date of birth, or valid passport); immunization records and proof of residency (a deed, a lease, current utility bill, property tax bill, vehicle registration or department of transportation identification card).
Immunizations records can be faxed to the WCES office at 724-852-1160.
The school nurse will check all immunization records and will give guidance on physical problems. If your child has any unusual medical conditions or history, bring the treating physician’s name and address. The required immunizations for registration are as follows:
- Four D.T. immunizations (with one being on or after the fourth birthday);
- Four polio (with one being on or after the fourth birthday);
- Two measles, mumps and rubella;
- Three hepatitis B;
- Two chickenpox vaccine-or documented proof of disease or titer level from your physician.
In order to speed up the process, registration packets may be completed in advance and brought to the elementary school main office. You can pick up these packets in the elementary school office or print from our website www.cgsd.org.
For more information, call the WCES school office at 724-627-3081.