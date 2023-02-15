Love was in the air Tuesday during story time at Citizens Library in Washington. Thirty youngsters celebrated Valentine’s Day with Valentine’s Day cookie crafts and listening as Megan Brewer, children’s services manager, read stories, one about Curious George and another titled “Smooch.” Story time is open to children from birth through the age of 5, but siblings are welcome.
