The Million Mile Award was presented to Connie Jones, a letter carrier for the Cecil Post Office, recognizing her 30 years of safe driving and a Million Miles. Cecil Postmaster Glenn Riedenbaugh presented the award Nov. 7 at a surprise party in generations at Cecil Township. Connie has worked under six different postmasters during her career. In presenting the award, Riedenbaugh said, “she is very conscientious, caring and dedicated to safety and service.”
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 15