Ladies Auxiliary of Cecil Volunteer Fire Company #3 held their annual lunch with Santa on Dec. 3.
Youth volunteers included Drake Bushmire, Ethan Bukovinsky Daniel Mattoon, Roxanne Bushmire, Eliora Bushmire, Louie Bushmire, Lane Bushmire, Coltin Berty, Harley Berty and Simon Manly. Adult volunteers included Sarah Ali, Tina Godfrey and Joanne Vukotich, Linda Lou Berty, Kim Perri, Doris Murphy, Sharon Bioni, Susan Povrick, Emma Desmet, Ruthie Bushmire, Doris Kean, Debbie Andree, Jean McCormack, Jean Ciaffoni, Diane Barbin, Sharon Goedert and Amy Linch.
