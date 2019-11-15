Mylaina Sherwood, M.D., of Cecil Township was honored as one of Pennsylvania’s Top Physicians Under 40 by Pennsylvania Medical Society during a reception Oct. 25 in Hershey. Forty-two physicians made the list. Sherwood is a family medicine physician with Cecil Family Practice, an affiliate of Washington Health System. She provides care to a diverse patient population and offers services ranging from obstetrical care to addiction treatment. Dr. Sherwood is a member of the teaching faculty of Washington Health System’s Family Medicine Residency. She serves as treasurer of the Washington County Medical Society.
