April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and CASA for Kids, Washington, has two events in conjunction with the month. The third annual Step Up for Kids Virtual Run/Walk is ongoing during April. Registrants can run, walk, ride or stroll at their own pace and place to Step Up for Kids. The goal is to raise $10,000, and if met, a donor has agreed to match it. Registration is available at www.casawashington.org.
On Thursday, April 28, from 5 to 7 p.m., CASA for Kids will hold an event at the Main Street Pavilion. Rally for Kids is an event to bring to light the existence of child abuse and neglect. Each person attending will be given a blue pinwheel to recognize the abused and neglected children in the county. The blue pinwheel, representing innocence, is a national symbol for child abuse prevention. Pinwheels reflect the bright future all children deserve. The event will include music by the Washington County Jazz Orchestra, featuring Washington County President Judge DiSalle and CASA board member Dave Sphar, Frost Fairy food truck, and an opportunity to learn more about CASA for Kids. For more information, call 724-228-0414.
Each year, nearly 408,000 children in the United States experience abuse or neglect, ushering them into the dependency court and foster care systems. CASA for Kids, Washington, supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home, and have the opportunity to thrive. CASA for Kids trains community volunteers to become Court Appointed Special Advocates who advocate on behalf of children and youth in the courtroom.
Currently, CASA for Kids, Washington, has more than 52 active CASA volunteers, servicing nearly 115 abused and neglected children. However, children remain on a wait list, waiting to be assigned a CASA. Volunteers tend to be assigned to the most challenging and complex cases being adjudicated. The organization offers training to become a Court Appointed Special Advocate twice a year, winter and fall. The next training session begins in September.
To learn more about becoming a Court Appointed Special Advocate, visit www.casawashington.org.