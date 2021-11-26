20211116_com_Casa For Kids (1).jpg

The Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club Chapter 16 recently presented a check for $1,000 to CASA for Kids. The donation was part of the proceeds from the 18th Annual Blue Ride that was held earlier this year. The ride was a joint effort between the Blue Knights and Washington Lodge No. 164 Free and Accepted Masons. Pictured, from left, are Eric Briggs; Fran Suppok; Rick Cross; Kelley Swift, CASA; Rodney Bush, vice president Chapter 16; and Dave Richards, ride chairman.

