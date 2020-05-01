Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) is extending the deadline for its Everyday Heroes Virtual Run/Walk to May 10.
The event is a five-kilometer race with pledges and donations benefiting the organization. Unlike the 26.2 miles of the annual Pittsburgh marathon, the CASA event has no specified route.
Once participants wrap up their runs or walks, wherever that may take place, they’re encouraged to send her photos of themselves crossing the finish line, so to speak. They earn medals and chances to win prizes, and they’ll get a big shout-out from CASA.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/242901036906416.