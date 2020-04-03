news 3
The Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club is once again offering two $500 scholarships to members of the 2020 senior class at Carmichaels Area High School. Applicants must have maintained a cumulative 3.0 GPA minimum, have been accepted to a college or technical school, write an essay and furnish a list of school and community activities, as well as a list of honors and awards. Applications are available by emailing Carmichaels High School Guidance Counselor, Jennifer Costanza, jcostanza@carmarea.org. Completed applications must be sent to Carmichaels Women’s Civic Club, P.O. Box 453, Carmichaels, Pa. 15320, by May 20.

