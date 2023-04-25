The Carmichaels Area Women’s Civic Club recently announced April and May Girls of the Month awardees, both seniors from the Carmichaels Area High School.
April’s honoree is Raelyn Patterson. The daughter of Eliza Baney and Patrick Patterson, Patterson attends the Greene County Career and Technology Center and is a member of the Student Council and SADD. She is also a tour guide for the Greene County Career and Technology Center and assists with school dances, holiday activities and after-school activities. Patterson works at Giant Eagle and is enrolled in a cosmetology night class. She enjoys babysitting, spending time with her family and friends and volunteering when time permits. Patterson plans to attend college, major in early childhood education and obtain a cosmetology license.
